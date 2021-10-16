Kerala State Film Awards: The Great Indian Kitchen wins best film

The small-budget movie, which shattered the myth of domesticity and raised some disturbing questions against patriarchy, was a huge hit.

Thiruvananthapuram: Jeo Baby-directed "The Great Indian Kitchen", which revolves around the story of a newly-wed couple in a traditional middle class family, bagged the titles for the best film and screenplay in the 51st Kerala State Film Awards announced here on Saturday.

Popular actors Jayasurya and Anna Ben were adjudged the the best actor and actress titles for their stellar performances in the movies "Vellam" and "Kappela" respectively, while Siddharth Siva bagged the recognition for the best director through his movie "Ennivar.

Prithviraj-starrer "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" secured the award for the best popular film, state Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan said while announcing the awards during a press meet here.

The jury-headed by eminent actress Suhasini Maniratnam chose "Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam" directed by Senna Hegde as the second best film and Muhammad Musthafa, the director of "Kappela" was selected as the best debutant director.

Sudheesh and Srirekha were the best character artistes, he said.

Renowned musician M Jayachandran bagged twin honours for the best music composition and background score for the movie "Sufiyum Sujathayum", while Shahabaz Aman and Nithya Memmen were the best singers in the male and female category.

Other prominent awards are: Chandru Selvaraj (best cinematographer), Anwar Ali (lyricist), Santhosh Raman (art director), Mahesh Narayan (editor), Rasheed Ahammed (make up artist) and so on.

The jury members said it was worth to mention that a total of 80 movies had been submitted for the awards in various categories despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic.

They also said there was stiff competition for the best actor and actress titles.

Besides jury members, the state film academy director Kamal also attended the press meet.

While the best director and director of the best film would get Rs two lakh, citation and a plaque each, the actor and actress would get Rs one lakh, citation and plaque each.

The awards would be presented at a function to be held here in December, the minister added.