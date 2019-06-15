Cricket World Cup 2019

Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for abusing woman activist

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
He was the recipient of 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi directed 2016 movie 'Kammattipaadam'.
 Vinayakan.

Kalpetta: Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan has been booked for allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over the phone, police said here Saturday.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman, hailing from Pambady in Kottayam district, alleging that the actor had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she had invited him for a function here in April, they said.

 

The woman activist's Facebook post in this regard had created a furore on social media recently.

A police official said the case was registered against the "Thottappan" actor under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intend to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) and section 120 (O) (causing nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous calls) of the Kerala Police Act.

Though the woman had lodged the complaint in Kottayam, it was transferred to the police station here as the alleged incident happened here, the official added.

Known for his character as well as comic roles, Vinayakan, who began his career as a dancer, has been part of Malayalam cinema for the last two decades.

He was the recipient of the 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi-directed 2016 movie "Kammattipaadam".

...
