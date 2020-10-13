Kerala state film awards: Vasanthi is best film, Kani Kusruthi adjudged best actress

KOCHI: Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has won the best actor award at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards. The awards were announced by A.K. Balan, minister for culture, at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Suraj won the coveted honour for his role in the movies Android Kunjappan version 5.25 and Vikruthi. Kani Kusruti has been chosen as the best actress for her exemplary performance in Biriyani. Kani recently won the best actress award at the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival for the role in Biriyani.

Vasanthi directed by Rahman brothers - Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman – has bagged the best film award. Lijo Jose Pellissery has been selected as the best director for Jallikettu, which earlier won several national and international honours.

Best character actor is Fahadh Faasil for his role in Kumbalangi Nights and best character actress is Swasika Vijay for the movie Vasanthi.

Best second film is Kenjira directed by Manoj Kana. Best male singer is Najim Arshad for the beautifully rendered melodies in the movie 'Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha'. Best female singer is Madhusree Narayanan for the songs in the film Kolambi. Best music director is Sushin Shyam for the composition in Kumbalangi Nights. Pratap P Nair has won the best cinematographer award for the movies Idam and Kenjira

The jury members have finalised the honours from a vast list of 119 movies, including the big-budget super-starrers and the flicks by new debutants, which have been submitted before the panel.

“More than 50 per cent of the nominations, 71 movies are from debutant filmmakers which is an encouraging trend. Though the state government has finalised the award jury on March 18, screening of the films has been delayed due to COVID-19. But, despite the stringent pandemic health guidelines, the jury members completed the screening and finalising the honours,” the minister said while announcing the awards.

Noted cinematographer Madhu Ambattu is the jury chairman while noted personalities from the Malayalam film industry Salim Ahmed, Abrid Shine, Vipin Mohan, L Bhoominathan, S Radhakrishnan, Lathika, Jomol, Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy are the jury members.