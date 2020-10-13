Actress Parvathy quits AMMA over its general secretary's misogynist remarks

KOCHI: After a brief hiatus, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), the organisation of film actors in Kerala, is in news for all the wrong reasons. In the latest, noted actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has resigned from the Association which had faced serious allegations of misogyny over the stand it took on the actor assault case. Parvathy severed ties with A.M.M.A over the recent remarks made by its general secretary Edavela Babu about the survivor of the assault case.

Parvathy took to social media to announce her resignation and registered strong protest over the “disgusting remarks” made by Babu over her fellow actor.

During an interview with a local TV channel, when the A.M.M.A general secretary was asked about whether the survivor actress would be part of the movie being produced by the Association, he said, “She is not currently with the Association and we can’t bring back those who are dead. We can include only those actors who are part of the Association.”

There are reports that A.M.M.A will be producing the second part of the multi-starrer Twenty: 20, produced by Dileep and released in 2008, to raise funds.

“In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A general secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction,” Parvathy said in her resignation letter.

“Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr. Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals,” she added.

In 2018, actors Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan, Geetu Mohandas and the assault survivor had left the Association over the reinstatement of Dileep, accused in the assault case.