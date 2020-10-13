The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: SUN 57/2, Overs 9.0, SUN VS CHE Match 29, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Entertainment Mollywood 13 Oct 2020 Actress Parvathy qui ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Actress Parvathy quits AMMA over its general secretary's misogynist remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2020, 6:15 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2020, 6:15 pm IST
Parvathy severed ties with A.M.M.A over the recent remarks made by its general secretary Edavela Babu about the survivor of the assault case
Malayalam actress Parvathy
 Malayalam actress Parvathy

KOCHI: After a brief hiatus, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), the organisation of film actors in Kerala, is in news for all the wrong reasons. In the latest, noted actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has resigned from the Association which had faced serious allegations of misogyny over the stand it took on the actor assault case. Parvathy severed ties with A.M.M.A over the recent remarks made by its general secretary Edavela Babu about the survivor of the assault case.

Parvathy took to social media to announce her resignation and registered strong protest over the “disgusting remarks” made by Babu over her fellow actor.

 

During an interview with a local TV channel, when the A.M.M.A general secretary was asked about whether the survivor actress would be part of the movie being produced by the Association, he said, “She is not currently with the Association and we can’t bring back those who are dead. We can include only those actors who are part of the Association.”

There are reports that A.M.M.A will be producing the second part of the multi-starrer Twenty: 20, produced by Dileep and released in 2008, to raise funds.

“In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A general secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction,” Parvathy said in her resignation letter.

 

“Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr. Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals,” she added.

 

In 2018, actors Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan, Geetu Mohandas and the assault survivor had left the Association over the reinstatement of Dileep, accused in the assault case.

...
Tags: actress parvathy, amma, association of malayalam movie artists


Latest From Entertainment

Actress Kani Kusruti

Kerala state film awards: Vasanthi is best film, Kani Kusruthi adjudged best actress

Sushant Singh Rajput's aides stage a demonstration demanding justice for the late actor, outside the airport in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Sushant Singh Rajput's family files complaint against AIIMS doctor

Pic courtesy: Sushant Insta profile

Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI

Pic courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal instagram handle

Kajal Aggarwal is taken! Actress to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: SUN 57/2, Overs 9.0, SUN VS CHE Match 29, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Sajan Bakery Since 1962 starts rolling

Aju Varghese

Short take on a grave issue

According to Lal Bijo, choosing a topic that would have an impact on the audiences of every age group was a conscious decision as the aspiring director wanted to begin his journey with something that could be useful to society at large.

Mammootty all set to create a record

Mammootty (Twitter)

Everybody is concerned: Mammootty on Telangana rape-murder case

Mammootty.

Malayalam film on sister who became sex worker wows BIFFes audiences

The director of Biriyani, Sajin Baabu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham