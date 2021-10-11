Entertainment Mollywood 11 Oct 2021 Malayalam film actor ...
Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2021, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 2:49 pm IST
Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, Venu entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978
The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies. (Photo: Twitter)
 The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies. (Photo: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said.

 

He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie "Thambu."

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40 year long film career.

...
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


