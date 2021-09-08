Entertainment Mollywood 08 Sep 2021 Kerala serial actres ...
Kerala serial actress complains of threat, verbal abuse

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Those who are making threats were not even sparing her family members, she alleged
Actress Nimisha Bijo (Facebook)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Malayalam TV serial actress, facing probe for allegedly violating temple customs by stepping into a ceremonial boat wearing footwear, on Wednesday complained of abuse and threat by unknown people via phone and social media platforms.

Nimisha said she had withdrawn the photos of her sitting on the sacred boat from the social media handle as soon as she came to know that what she did was "wrong" and against customs and tradition.

 

"I did not know that stepping into the Palliyodam (the ceremonial snake boat) was wrong and it was meant only for the temple rituals. So, I deleted the photos soon. But, since then, I am facing threat and verbal abuse from unknown people," she told media.

Those who are making threats were not even sparing her family members, she alleged.

The actress also said she would not have stepped into the boat if anyone in the temple management or the local people warned her against it.

As the issue became a controversy, Thiruvalla police had registered a case against her based on a complaint by the Puthukulangara Palliyoda Seva Samiti.

 

Palliyodams or snake boats are used by the famous Aranmula temple for the traditional water procession in Pampa river.

Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC had been imposed against Nimisha and her friend, who accompanied her.

The offence was bailable, police added.

 

...
