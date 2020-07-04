102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

650,697

17,236

Recovered

394,849

10,350

Deaths

18,691

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi94695656242923 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1925615352443 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Entertainment Mollywood 04 Jul 2020 Malayalam filmmaker ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits Women in Cinema Collective

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jul 4, 2020, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 7:20 pm IST
Director of Manhole cites 'personal and political' reasons for departure
Vidhu Vincent, film-maker and prime mover of the Women in Cinema Collective.
 Vidhu Vincent, film-maker and prime mover of the Women in Cinema Collective.

Kochi: Prominent filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has resigned from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a ginger group within the Malayalam film industry that brought to the fore the many unseen ways in which men protect men in the industry.

As one of the prime movers in the formation of the group in 2017, Vidhu Vincent coordinated media for the WCC. The award-winning filmmaker cited “political and personal reasons” for severing her ties with the WCC.

 

However, in a Facebook post, she said she would extend support to all the "agreeable efforts" of WCC to create a women-friendly atmosphere in the film industry. She also hoped the forum would have the strength for self criticism in the future.

Vidhu Vincent has directed two movies Manhole and Stand Up which bagged Kerala state film honous and the IFFK award.

Women in Cinema Collective was formed in May 2017 in the aftermath of the abduction of a leading actress in which actor Dileep was allegedly involved. Female actors constituted the forum to support the victim after the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) tried to protect Dileep.

...
Tags: women in cinema collective, vidhu vincent, malayalam cinema, dileep
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Entertainment

Veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan

Alvida Masterji

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's Lavani number

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen as the head of an anti-terrorism squad of Mumbai Police.

Karan not out of Sooryavanshi

The duo has been pushing the envelope when it comes to creating unique visual experiences for audiences.

Brother-sister duo on cloud 8



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Mammootty all set to create a record

Mammootty (Twitter)

Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Sithara in retro look

Chola directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is finally reaching the cinemas on December 6.

Sajan Bakery Since 1962 starts rolling

Aju Varghese

John’s Malayalam remake

John Abraham

Malayalam film on sister who became sex worker wows BIFFes audiences

The director of Biriyani, Sajin Baabu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham