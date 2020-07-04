Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits Women in Cinema Collective

Kochi: Prominent filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has resigned from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a ginger group within the Malayalam film industry that brought to the fore the many unseen ways in which men protect men in the industry.

As one of the prime movers in the formation of the group in 2017, Vidhu Vincent coordinated media for the WCC. The award-winning filmmaker cited “political and personal reasons” for severing her ties with the WCC.

However, in a Facebook post, she said she would extend support to all the "agreeable efforts" of WCC to create a women-friendly atmosphere in the film industry. She also hoped the forum would have the strength for self criticism in the future.

Vidhu Vincent has directed two movies Manhole and Stand Up which bagged Kerala state film honous and the IFFK award.

Women in Cinema Collective was formed in May 2017 in the aftermath of the abduction of a leading actress in which actor Dileep was allegedly involved. Female actors constituted the forum to support the victim after the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) tried to protect Dileep.