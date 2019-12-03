Entertainment Mollywood 03 Dec 2019 Megastar Mammootty t ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Megastar Mammootty to visit Mumbai; details inside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
The three time National award winner, megastar Mammootty will visit Mumbai to promote his biggest film 'Mamangam'.
Mammootty.
 Mammootty.

Mumbai: The three time National award winner, megastar Mammootty will visit Mumbai to promote his biggest film 'Mamangam'. The movie is a true story based on a festival called Mamangam where he will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks in the film.

The legendary actor Mammootty will be seen promoting the film alongside Director M Padmakumar, Producer Vennu Kunnappilly, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, (Young hero) Achuthan and adapted Screenplay Writer Shankar Ramakrishnan in Mumbai on 4th December 2019.

 

Mamangam: History of the brave is the first Malayalam film to be released in four languages- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kavya Film Company presents Mammootty in Mamangam: History of the Brave. Produced by Venu Kunnapilly and directed by M Padmakumar, the film is set to hit the silver screen on 12th December 2019.

...
Tags: mammootty, mammootty movies, mumbai, mammootty in mumbai, mamangam, mollywood, malayalam movies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


