Entertainment Mollywood 01 Jun 2022 Sexual assault case: ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Sexual assault case: Actor Vijay Babu reaches Kochi from Dubai

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted Vijay an interim pre-arrest bail until the next hearing date - June 2
Actor Vijay Babu arrives at Kochi airport from Dubai (ANI)
Kochi: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been granted interim pre-arrest bail in a sexual assault case, arrived in Kerala's Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted Vijay an interim pre-arrest bail until the next hearing date - June 2.

 

While addressing the media, after his return, Vijay said that the truth will come out.

"I was told in court that I will come today. That's how I came to be. I have full faith in the honourable court. I will fully cooperate with the police. The truth will come out. Thanks to all the family and friends who stood with me," he said.

Vijay may appear before the police as a part of the interrogation today.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

 

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Following the accusations, Vijay stepped down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in May.

The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'.

 

Tags: malayalam actor vijay babu
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


