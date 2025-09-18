Mohsin Khan’s Mamta Child Factory Stalled as CBFC Withholds Clearance Over Surrogacy Theme

The upcoming Hindi film Mamta Child Factory, directed by Mohsin Khan, has hit a roadblock after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly refused to clear it, citing objections to its subject of surrogacy. The decision has left the producers shocked, who have described the process as “arbitrary and damaging” for small filmmakers.

The producers revealed that their application for certification, filed on 11 June 2025, was only screened after a long delay on 29 July. Following the screening, Assistant Regional Officer Premraj Aachari informed them that “since surrogacy is legally not permissible,” no decision could be taken, promising a detailed report.

However, even after two months, no such report has been shared on the CBFC dashboard or via email.

Calling the stand baseless, the filmmakers pointed out that surrogacy remains a legally regulated practice in India and that multiple films dealing with the theme have already been certified in the past. “This indefinite delay is crippling for independent producers. Our film is a replica of our Marathi project Delivery Boy, which was not only cleared but also awarded an ‘A’ category approval under the Maharashtra State Marathi Film Subsidy programme,” they stated.The team also warned that their case reflects a larger pattern of uncertainty for smaller filmmakers. “The lack of timely and transparent decisions drains limited resources and pushes many projects to collapse,” they said, urging reforms in the certification process.

Until the matter is resolved, the release of Mamta Child Factory remains uncertain, adding to the growing debate over creative freedom and bureaucratic hurdles in Indian cinema.