Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Gets New Release Date Amid Regional Tensions

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, has officially been postponed. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, the film will now debut on May 21, 2026, a date that coincides with Mohanlal’s birthday.



Sharing the update on social media, Mohanlal wrote: "The past never stays silent... it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st, 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release." The production team cited ongoing tensions in the Gulf region as the reason for the delay.













Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film sees Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty. The ensemble cast includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and K.B. Ganesh Kumar.



Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and is presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, remains slated for release on October 2.

