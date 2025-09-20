Mohanlal to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country’s highest recognition in the field of cinema, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry announced on Saturday.

Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil,… https://t.co/4MWI1oFJsJ pic.twitter.com/P0DkKg1FWL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2025

In a post on X, the ministry said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his “iconic contribution to Indian cinema.” The award will be presented to the 65-year-old during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” the ministry noted.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Some of his most acclaimed works include Thanmathra, Drishyam, Vanaprastham, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Pulimurugan.

Reacting to the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the veteran actor’s contribution. “Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come,” Modi said.

Known for his effortless screen presence and range, Mohanlal has won two National Film Awards for Best Actor, nine Kerala State Awards and several international honours. He was earlier conferred the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.