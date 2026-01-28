Mohanlal to Kick Off Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2026 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, one of the largest literary festivals in South India, is set to begin here on Thursday.

Renowned actor Mohanlal will inaugurate the festival, with business leader M A Yusuff Ali as the chief guest.

Mathrubhumi officials and Festival Director Dr V Venu will also participate in the opening ceremony.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by celebrated Malayalam writer K R Meera, known for 'Aarachaar', 'Qabar', 'Nethronmeelanam', 'Ave Mariya', and 'Kalachi', and Swiss German novelist Jonas Luscher, acclaimed for 'Kraft: A Novel and Barbarian Spring'.

The festival also features a diverse line-up of speakers, including journalist Declan Walsh, actor Shabana Azmi, author Rahul Pandita, cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, and politician Priyanka Chaturvedi, among others.

Attendees can explore literature, engage in insightful discussions, enjoy musical performances, view art installations, browse merchandise, savour local cuisine, attend book launches, and more, an MBIFL release said.

A notable aspect of the festival is its commitment to environmental sustainability, with organisers adopting eco-friendly practices that can be seen throughout the venue.

M V Shreyams Kumar, Festival Director & Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group, said, "The 2026 edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters truly embodies the spirit of our festival-a celebration of diverse voices and powerful narratives that engage, challenge, and inspire audiences from around the world."

"We are delighted to present a lineup that reflects the festival's commitment to intellectual and cultural exchange," he added.

V Venu, Festival Curator, MBIFL, said, "MBIFL is a vibrant tapestry of books, ideas, and conversations-where curiosity meets creativity, and exploration sparks discovery. The festival examines the complexities of our changing world while offering inspiration and hope for a brighter future."

"Alongside thought-provoking discussions, attendees can enjoy performances, workshops, and cultural showcases that celebrate the diversity of artistic expression across disciplines," he added.

Launched in 2018, the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters carries forward a rich legacy into the realms of ideas, literature, culture, and art.

Following six successful editions, the festival returns for its seventh chapter from January 29 to February 1.