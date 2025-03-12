In response to reports linking veteran actor Mohan Babu to the demise of actress Soundarya, her husband, G. S. Raghu, has dismissed the claims as completely false and baseless.

Issuing an official statement, Raghu clarified that Soundarya had no connection to the property mentioned in the reports. “For the past few days, false news has been circulating regarding a property in Hyderabad involving Shri Mohan Babu and my late wife, Smt. Soundarya. I categorically deny these baseless allegations. To clarify, I confirm that no property was illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu from my wife,” he stated.

Raghu further stated that there were never any land transactions between their family and Mohan Babu. “I have known Shri Mohan Babu for over 25 years and share a strong friendship with him. Our families, including my wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, have always maintained a deep bond of mutual trust and respect,” he added.

Expressing his disappointment over the misinformation, Raghu urged people to stop spreading false rumors. “I respect Shri Mohan Babu and want to set the record straight. We have no property disputes with him. Since this is false news, I request everyone to refrain from sharing such misleading information. Let’s put an end to this here and now,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has found himself entangled in fresh legal trouble as a new complaint has been filed against him in Khammam district. The complaint alleges that actress Soundarya’s tragic death in a 2004 plane crash was not an accident but a planned murder linked to a property dispute.

The complainant, Chittimallu, has accused Mohan Babu of pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad. According to the complaint, the siblings refused to part with the property, leading to a serious conflict. It is further alleged that after Soundarya’s untimely death, Mohan Babu forcefully took possession of the disputed land.

This comes amid Mohan Babu’s ongoing property dispute with his son, Manchu Manoj, adding to the legal troubles surrounding the veteran actor. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet, and the police have not confirmed any direct link between Mohan Babu and Soundarya’s demise. It also remains unclear what relationship, if any, the complainant shares with the involved parties.

Soundarya, widely remembered for her role in Ammoru, was one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved actresses. She delivered several blockbuster hits, including Hello Brother, Jayam Manadera, Pavitra Bandham, Dongata, Choodalani Undi, and Annayya, starring alongside top actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and J.D. Chakravarthy. She also worked with Mohan Babu in Peddarayudu and Sri Ramulayya in the late 1990s.





On April 17, 2004, Soundarya and her brother tragically lost their lives when their private jet crashed while en route to a political event in Karimnagar. She was reportedly pregnant at the time. The lack of recovery of her body from the crash site has fueled speculation over the years, and now, with these fresh allegations, new questions have emerged about the circumstances surrounding her death.







