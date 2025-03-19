Mohan Babu Celebrates Birthday, an actor-producer par excellence

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, known for his powerful voice and intense performances in classics like Peddarayudu, Collector Garu, and Allari Mogudu, is set to captivate audiences once again. After making a mark with a special role in Yamadonga and gearing up for a crucial part in Kannappa, the legendary actor is now stepping into the antagonist's shoes for The Paradise.





A Legendary Career Spanning Four DecadesToday, March 19, 2025, marks the 73rd birthday of the versatile actor, whose journey from a physical education teacher to a celebrated actor and producer is truly inspiring.

Born on March 19, 1952, in Modugulapalem, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, Mohan Babu’s passion for cinema led him to debut in 1975 with Swargam Narakam, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao.With his commanding dialogue delivery, he earned the title "Dialogue King", excelling in diverse roles as a hero, comedian, and villain.



He is also a respected producer, having delivered numerous successful films under his banner Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. His contributions extend beyond cinema—he founded Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Trust in 1993, which has since evolved into Mohan Babu University, where he serves as Chancellor.Awards & HonorsHis immense contributions to cinema and education have earned him prestigious accolades, including: Padma Shri (2007) and Honorary Doctorate – University of California among others.