Modi honors ANR on centenary; Nagarjuna expresses gratitude

Actor Nagarjuna expressed his joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored his father, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday. Nagarjuna wrote, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, for honoring my father, ANR garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work.”

In his final Mann Ki Baat of 2024, Prime Minister Modi remembered four iconic figures of Indian cinema—Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha—on their birth centenary. Modi praised ANR’s significant contributions to the Telugu film industry, highlighting how his films beautifully showcased Indian traditions and values while elevating the industry to new heights. He commended ANR for leaving an indelible mark on Tollywood through his artistic legacy.

Modi added, “We are celebrating the birth centenary of several film personalities who were instrumental in bringing global recognition to the country. The lives of these personalities are a source of inspiration for our film industry.” Speaking of others, he remarked, “Through his films, Raj Kapoor ji made the world aware of India’s soft power.” He also described Mohammed Rafi’s voice as one that could touch every listener’s heart.

To honor ANR’s centenary, the Akkineni family organized nationwide celebrations, re-releasing his classic films in select theaters with free entry. They also held a 21-city film festival showcasing his cinematic legacy. Nagarjuna stated, “Celebrating 100 years of our father all over India.”

Additionally, the family presented the prestigious ANR National Award to actor Chiranjeevi, with Amitabh Bachchan handing it over in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad.