Modern Masters: James Cameron praises S S Rajamouli

At last, the much-hyped trailer of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's documentary 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' was released on July 22. The upcoming documentary will premiere on Netflix on August 2. The ace director is known for helming global phenomenons such as the 'Baahubali franchise and the Ram Charan and Jr NTR movie 'RRR'.











The trailer also showcases SS Rajamouli's dedication to his craft. His passion for filmmaking is evident throughout. "The only thing I am a slave to is to my story", he says towards the end. It features an interview with the director, his close collaborators, and film personalities such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.



Above all, it has the quote of legendary Canadian filmmaker James Cameron who says, "He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody." Meanwhile, Rajamouli is getting ready to make his next magnum opus with superstar Mahesh Babu and it is touted to be a globe-trotting action adventure.

Netflix shared the trailer on its official X handle. The two-minute, one-second clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at SS Rajamouli's filmmaking process, featuring snippets from his work on blockbusters like 'RRR,' 'Baahubali: The Beginning,' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.' Actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Prabhas praise the director throughout the trailer.At one point, Jr NTR says, "This person is born to make films, and he's born to tell stories that have never been told. I haven't met someone like that." Ram Charan says, "Sometimes I am shocked. I see myself as a third person when I see his films."