Model Code of Conduct helps Yatra 2 release plans?

Hyderabad: It is known that the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has been holding negotiations with Telugu producers to defer the release of their respective films and accommodate Ravi Teja starrer ‘Eagle’ to get advantage of a solo release on February 9. “The makers of ‘Yatra 2’ can’t defer the release of their political film since the election model of conduct is expected to be place in Andhra Pradesh from February 10 and they would like to release their film on February 8 at any cost because assembly elections are set to take place in April,” says a source and adds, “Being a biopic on Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the much-hyped film has to hit theatres without Election Commission of India taking any action since rival political parties are bound to raise objections and urge to stall its release since it could influence voters during Andhra Pradesh elections,” he adds.

However, Telugu Film Chamber has urged the makers of ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ starring Sundeep Kishan to defer its release and it could be released on February 16. Already, ‘DJ Tillu 2’ has been postponed to March since the chamber negotiations are bearing fruit. “Chamber was able to avoid a clash during the Sankranthi festival and now again is putting all efforts to avoid a clash at ticket windows on Feb 9. To give ‘Eagle’ a good chance to draw openings and recover its investments,” he adds.

Director Mahi V Raghav would be hoping to repeat the magic of ‘Yatra’ with its sequel ‘Yatra2’ with Tamil actor Jeeva reprising the role of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and legendary Mammootty would be seen in the role of late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.