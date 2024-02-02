Model-Actor and Lockupp Star Poonam Pandey Dies at 32

Hyderabad: Model-actor, Lockupp contestant, and controversial star Poonam Pandey passes away, succumbing to cervical cancer. The news of her death broke on her Instagram account, disclosing her battle with cervical cancer as the cause of passing.

In her latest Instagram post, the statement read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."