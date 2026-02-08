M.Night Shyamalan’s Upcoming Film Delayed Until Valentine’s Day 2027

Director M. Night Shymalan’s upcoming film titled “Remain”, is delayed indefinetly by it’s studio Warner Brothers from it’s original release date of October 23rd, 2026 to a newer release date of April 5th, 2027, a gap of nearly 5 months.

This is a disappointing news for the fans who have been eagerly waiting. This film as announced by Shyamalan himself is a supernatural romantic thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor in the lead roles. New York Times bestselling “The Notebook” fame author Nicolas sparks has collaborated with Shyamalan in conceiving this original story, and he has also written a novel simultaneously while working on the screenplay which was released on October 7th, 2025.

Warner Bros pictures has taken this move following the upcoming release of Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights which is set to hit the screens in this year’s valentine’s weekend. As “Remain” is a described as a romantic supernatural thriller, the studio is hoping to bank this film well from the valentine’s day audiences.

The synopsis of the book reads as: “Tate Donovan, a grieving New York architect, who escapes to Cape Cod for a fresh start after leaving a psychiatric facility. While staying at a B&B, he falls for a woman named Wren, only to discover she is a ghost, prompting a supernatural, mystery-driven romance.”





Written by Yoga Adithya, a trainee at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad