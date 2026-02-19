M.M. Keeravani in Talks to Score Music for ‘Jai Hanuman’?

According to industry sources, Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani—renowned for his rousing mass numbers as well as soul-stirring melodies—may soon add another high-profile mythological project to his repertoire. Keeravani reached the pinnacle of global recognition when Naatu Naatu from RRR won the prestigious Academy Award, putting Indian film music firmly on the world map.



The veteran composer is currently busy scoring music for Megastar Chiranjevi’s much-anticipated mythological entertainer Vishwambhara. Keeravani is also composing for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s ambitious project, tentatively titled Varanasi, which has generated massive buzz even before its launch. His song 'Sanchari Sanchari' has triggered a lot of hype and is trending worldwide.



Now, fresh rumours suggest that Keeravani is in talks to compose music for Jai Hanuman, the sequel to the blockbuster HanuMan. The film stars Rishab Shetty in the powerful role of Lord Hanuman and is being helmed by Prashanth Varma. The makers are reportedly planning a grand launch at the iconic and historic location of Hampi, adding to the film’s mythological and cultural significance.



“Prashanth Varma worked with multiple composers—Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh—for HanuMan,” says a source. “To elevate the sequel further, he is keen on collaborating with a highly accomplished composer like Keeravani, who excels in devotional, dramatic, and emotionally rich compositions.”



The source adds that Keeravani has become one of the most sought-after composers for socio-fantasy and mythological films in recent times. “His ability to blend grandeur with spiritual depth makes him an ideal choice for Jai Hanuman, provided the talks materialise,” the source concludes.

