Mithra Mandali's Re-Edited Version Streams on Prime Video

Mithra Mandali, featuring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, was released during Diwali but failed to create magic at the box office. Currently, the buddy comedy is available for streaming on Prime Video.



The makers of the movie, co-starring a host of comedians such as Vennela Kishore and Satya, released a re-edited version for the digital premiere.

It remains to be seen whether the audience will be interested in watching the film. Will the re-edited version of Mithra Mandali garner good viewership on OTT?



Mithra Mandali is directed by a debutant named S Vijayendar. The music was composed by R.R. Dhruvan, and Bunny Vasu is the presenter. The film also features Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara and others.

