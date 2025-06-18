Mithila Palkar Embraces a New Challenge with Her Tamil Debut as First Single ‘Natchathira’ from Oho Enthan Baby Drops

Mithila Palkar, known for her refreshing on-screen presence and relatable performances, is once again stepping out of her comfort zone. The actor is making her much-anticipated Tamil debut with Oho Enthan Baby, and the first single from the film titled Natchathira has just dropped offering a vibrant and energetic glimpse into the film’s youthful vibe.





Sharing her thoughts on this new chapter, Mithila says, "As an actor, I always strive to do things that push me beyond my comfort zone, that help me grow not just professionally but personally. Learning and performing in a completely new language were one such challenge I never imagined I would take up but here I am, doing my debut Tamil film. It's been overwhelming, but so incredibly fulfilling. I’ve had the opportunity to work in Hindi and Marathi, recently explored Telugu through my first web series, and now stepping into Tamil cinema with Oho Enthan Baby feels like a big and beautiful leap. As artists, it's all about pushing boundaries and discovering newer versions of ourselves."





Starring Mithila Palkar and actor Rudra in lead roles, Oho Enthan Baby has already created a buzz with its poster reveal and now the release of Natchathira, a track that's peppy and fresh. Fans are thrilled to see Mithila in a new avatar, and the film promises to be a heartwarming entertainer with a unique charm. This marks yet another exciting milestone in Mithila’s ever-evolving filmography as she continues to break language barriers and grow across industries. Stay tuned as the film hits the theatres on 11th July







