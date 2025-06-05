Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning: First Hollywood Film of 2025 to Cross Rs 100 Cr in India

Tom Cruise’s high-octane action saga Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has officially become the first Hollywood film of 2025 to cross the ₹100 crore GBOC mark in India, leading the charge for international cinema in the country this year.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures India, the film has not only stormed the global box office but has made a massive impact in the Indian market—opening to packed houses and maintaining momentum well into its theatrical run. This milestone marks a significant moment for Hollywood films in India in 2025, with The Final Reckoning being the first international title to enter the ₹100 crore club this year.



Known for raising the bar with each film, Tom Cruise has once again delivered a cinematic spectacle that has struck a chord with Indian audiences. With jaw dropping stunts, gut wrenching action, and a gripping storyline, Cruise’s final chapter as Ethan Hunt has proved to be a massive theatrical draw across metros, smaller cities, and mass markets alike.



The film has seen strong collections across formats and languages—performing exceptionally well in dubbed versions including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Audience footfall remained consistently high post opening weekend, with social media buzz, positive word-of-mouth, and fan frenzy fueling the momentum.



From trendsetting action set pieces to emotional stakes that wrap up Ethan Hunt’s journey, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning has been embraced by Indian fans as both a blockbuster spectacle and a fitting franchise finale. As the first international release to breach the ₹100 crore barrier, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has opened the floodgates for global cinema to shine on Indian screens in 2025.



