Miss World Manushi Chhillar shares her inspiring life experiences in interaction with female IRS officers

“Women empowerment is very close to my heart. I don’t think there’s anything a woman can’t do, but all they need is the right direction and the right platform. I’m glad to be here. I’m so happy to be seeing so many women officers in our country today. I hope people see me and get inspired that they can do anything with the right kind of support,” she shared during the media interaction after the event. Manushi Chhillar has been championing women's empowerment. She won hearts and respect with her CSR project ‘Shakti', a significant movement dedicated to menstrual hygiene education and accessibility via which she impacted the lives of countless women, continuing the legacy of using beauty as a force for good.

The beauty Queen-turned-actress is also gearing up to steal hearts with her upcoming acting projects. She is looking forward to the release of ‘Tehran’, which will see her sharing the screen space with John Abraham. Recently, she was also honoured with the Trailblazing Star of the Year award at a coveted event in the city. Manushi is set to treat the audience with a lineup of interesting projects, which will be announced soon.