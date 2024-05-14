Miral to arrive in theatres on May 17

Supernatural horror drama "Miral," starring Bharath and Vani Bhojan in lead roles, is set for a spectacular release on May 17, 2024. The film is the dubbed version of the Tamil film with the same title. The Telugu teaser and trailer of the film have already received a positive response from movie lovers, heightening anticipation for the thrilling experience that awaits them.



In addition to Bharath and Vani, Miral stars actors like KS Ravikumar, Kaavya Arivumani, Meera Krishnan, and Rajkumar in pivotal roles, enriching the cinematic experience with their remarkable performances. Shot across picturesque locations , "Miral" promises to immerse viewers in its atmospheric storytelling.



Prasad S N's masterful background score sets the tone for the intense narrative, while Suresh Bala's cinematography captures the essence of the thrilling journey unfolding on screen. Kalaivanan R's deft editing ensures a seamless flow of suspense and drama, enhancing the overall impact of the film. The Tamil version was produced by G Dilli Babu, known for producing the hit crime thriller film "Raatchasan." M. Sakthivel is making his directorial debut with this film. The Telugu version is bankrolled in a prestigious manner by CH Sathish Kumar under his Vigneswara Entertainments .



Director Shakthivel expressed his excitement for "Miral," stating, “Miral is a thriller that takes place on the road. Because most films in this genre take place in forests or a lodge in the woods, Miral will provide a unique experience for the audience, as we have produced thrilling components in an open setting."



With its innovative storytelling, stellar cast, and spine-chilling moments, "Miral" is poised to leave a lasting impression on Telugu audiences, offering a cinematic experience unlike any other. As the countdown to its release begins, movie buffs eagerly await to embark on this thrilling journey into the heart of "Miral." Bharat is confident that Miral will give a thrilling experience and take viewers into a scary world on the silver screen.

