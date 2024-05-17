Miral, A Decent outing despite laggy pace

Hari (Bharath) and Rama (Vani Bhojan) are a couple living with their five year old son. The movie starts with Rama having a nightmare of a masked man killing her husband. Hari also had a narrow escape from death at his construction site. After both the incidents, the couple decides to conduct rituals in their village. K S Ravikumar, who plays the character of Rama's father, is upset with the couple after they eloped to get married but later makes peace with them. Hari invites his friend, Rajkumar and his wife for the ritual. After the ritual, Hari and his family depart from the village because of his project. However, their car breaks down while they are on their way to the city and the real story begins from here.The Telugu version of the Tamil movie which initially opens up as a psychological thriller, later turns out to be a revenge drama. Despite this shift in genres, some scenes hold your interest while some also scare you. But there are no scenes to keep us on the edge of our seats. the first half is a breeze while there are a few lags in the second half. However, the climax more than makes up for it as you can expect a good twist at the end of the movie.