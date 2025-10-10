Mirai Starts Streaming on OTT With Changes

Teja Sajja’s recent outing, Mirai, turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. The film, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, collected Rs 150 crore at the box office. Manoj Manchu is seen as the antagonist in the movie.



Mirai is now available on Jio Hotstar in four languages with English subtitles, except for the Hindi version. The film's theatrical runtime was 2 hours and 49 minutes. However, the OTT version appears to be trimmed, with a runtime of just 2 hours and 46 minutes.

That's not all; the song 'Vibe Undhi Baby' is missing from the digital version. It remains to be seen when the makers will add the trimmed scenes to the movie. The Hindi version is likely to be available in November.



Mirai is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Getup Srinu, among others, are seen in key roles.

