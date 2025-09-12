Mirai Review: Scores on Visuals but Falters in Logic

Cast: Tejja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Ritika Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram and others

Director: Karthik Ghattamaneni

Rating: 2/ 5 stars

No doubt young actor Tejja Sajja and director Kartick attempted a larger than life story of protecting sacred books of Great Ashoka. Also, they captured breathtaking visuals in exotic Himalayas besides introducing mystical characters of Shriya Saran and Jayaram but they definitely missed the emotional core. Making a Telugu film has its limitations, so director Kathick sets his films in different places from Varanasi to Calcutta and Hyderabad.

Of course, Tejja impresses as a lovable and street smart robber who does good things by default rather than choice. At times, he is confused about his super powers at times that also tests audience patience. At one point, he fights numerous goons to save his lover over his mission.

With the rise of evil forces, a yogini (Ritika Singh) from Himalayas sets out to locate Yodha who is capable of halting world destruction. Meanwhile, Tejja falls in love with Ritika but she keeps a distance. Whereas, Manchu Manoj plays an invincible tantrik who kills yodas mercilessly and lays hands on sacred scriptures..

Agreed that it is a social fantasy movie and could miss few logics. But fantasy elements overriding and trying to connect the story of Kalinga war in 260 BC and justify the relevance of Samrat Ashoka scriptures in 2000 has to have strong logical reason and not just writers figment of magination.

Definitely, the plot of Mirai sounds exciting on paper but difficult to relate for Telugu audiences. Probably, the director wanted to cater to a worldwide audience ( Tejja says in a scene that it seems to be a pan world setup while fighting a foreigner) which clearly sums up the motive of the makers.

The film begins with KIng Asoka winning the Kalinga War and looks dissatisfied with varied killings. He transmits his spiritual powers to nine books and gives them to yodhas for protection. Cut to present, Shriya Saran and an ashramite predict the rise of evil force ( Manchu Manoj) and threat to scriptures. Now, Tejja is grown up and enjoying life with friends and petty robberies. But he is reminded about a noble mission.Watch the film for the rest?

After impressing as an underdog turned saviour in HanuMan, he looks handsome and witty this time too but his mission this time, is over the top and unbelievable.. Ritika has her moments, while Manchu Manoj looks menacing and impressive in his maiden baddy role. Shriya Saran and others fit the bill.

After the utter flop Eagle, director Karthik Ghattamaneni returns with another illogical script which touches varied aspects of Hinduism and Buddhism but his story of searching for Amarutham (magic potion for everlasting life) is hard to digest. Adding Lord Ram into the story looks forced and doesn't jell with the narrative and even the character of sage Agasthiyan is out of place.

However, Karthik captures stunning visuals as cinematographer and extracts good background score from Gowri Hara and song too but comedy tracks fail to enthuse the audience.