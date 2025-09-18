Mirai Producer To Gift Cars To Actor, Director

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is continuing its dream run at the box office, holding strong even on weekdays and inching closer to the ₹100 crore gross collections.



The team celebrated a grand success meet yesterday in Vijayawada, where producer TG Vishwa Prasad made a special announcement. To honour the efforts of hero Teja Sajja and director Karthik Gattamneni, he promised to give each of them a swanky car of their choice.



“Mirai has been a glorious milestone for People Media Factory, bringing us both commercial success and critical acclaim. I am extremely happy and proud of my team,” said Vishwa Prasad.



So far, the socio-fantasy thriller has raked in over ₹50 crore share from the Telugu states and overseas markets, in addition to strong collections from the Hindi version. The film has turned out to be one of the biggest winners for the banner.