Mirai: Expected OTT Release Date

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 11:36 AM IST

Movie Poster.(Photo:X)

Teja Sajja is basking in the success of his recent film, Mirai, which has taken a flying start at the box office. Celebrities have been praising the film, and movie buffs have been searching for its digital release.

The digital rights for the film have been acquired by Jio Hotstar, and it is expected to stream on the platform after its theatrical run.

Mirai is directed by Karthik Ghattmaneni and produced by TG Viswa Prasad.

The film's success meet will be held today in Hyderabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
