Mirai Collects ₹9 Crore in Telugu States on Day Two?

Riding on strong hype, Mirai continued its momentum on day two, registering impressive numbers at the box office. “It has clocked ₹9 crore-plus collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday, drawing more footfalls,” says a leading distributor. He further adds, “The supernatural thriller had already opened with ₹10 crore-plus on day one.”

No doubt, young actor Tejja Sajja has proved that he enjoys a solid following among Telugu audiences. Interestingly, viewers from other languages are also showing curiosity. “He is emerging as a bankable star. Telugu audience are lapping up his superhero feats, but the real test lies in weekdays starting Monday, which are always crucial for a film to move into the safe zone,” the distributor points out. In fact, to boost collections in the North, Bollywood producer-distributor Karan Johar has reportedly rolled out a “buy one, get one free” ticket offer. “The film has grossed ₹4 crore-plus net in the Hindi heartland, but it needs to pick up faster to sustain and win over Hindi filmgoers,” he concludes.