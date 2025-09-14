 Top
Mirai Collects ₹9 Crore in Telugu States on Day Two?

DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 11:23 AM IST

the real test lies in weekdays starting Monday, which are always crucial for a film to move into the safe zone," the distributor points out.

Mirai Cinema

Riding on strong hype, Mirai continued its momentum on day two, registering impressive numbers at the box office. “It has clocked ₹9 crore-plus collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday, drawing more footfalls,” says a leading distributor. He further adds, “The supernatural thriller had already opened with ₹10 crore-plus on day one.”

No doubt, young actor Tejja Sajja has proved that he enjoys a solid following among Telugu audiences. Interestingly, viewers from other languages are also showing curiosity. “He is emerging as a bankable star. Telugu audience are lapping up his superhero feats, but the real test lies in weekdays starting Monday, which are always crucial for a film to move into the safe zone,” the distributor points out. In fact, to boost collections in the North, Bollywood producer-distributor Karan Johar has reportedly rolled out a “buy one, get one free” ticket offer. “The film has grossed ₹4 crore-plus net in the Hindi heartland, but it needs to pick up faster to sustain and win over Hindi filmgoers,” he concludes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mirai movie Teja Sajja 
India 
