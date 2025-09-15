Mirai Clocks Terrific Weekend Collections In Telugu States

The much-hyped Mirai has registered terrific weekend collections in the two Telugu states. “It has garnered more than ₹25 crore nett in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and set a record of ₹50 crore plus gross for a medium-range movie,” says a leading distributor, adding that the collections have been rising steadily over the last three days.



The film collected ₹8.32 crore on day one, followed by ₹8.25 crore on day two, and another ₹8.5 crore on day three, making it one of the strongest weekends in recent times.



The supernatural thriller starring Teja Sajja has created a strong buzz both within industry circles and on social media, racing ahead of other recent releases. “Teja has pulled off a big hit, riding on the positive vibes around him. The child artiste turned star has now emerged as a new bankable actor in Tollywood,” the distributor points out.



The story of an underdog-turned-saviour, coupled with stunning visuals and well-crafted action episodes, has resonated with audiences. “Mirai was sold for ₹36 crore in the two Telugu states, and looks set to recover and surpass its valuation in the coming days,” he concludes.