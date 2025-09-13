Mirai Clocks ₹10 Crore In Telugu States?

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped ‘Mirai’ has opened on a strong note in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “It managed to collect ₹10.6 crore on day one in the Telugu states and is likely to hold well in the coming days,” he revealed.

He further added that the aggressive promotions created a solid buzz, which translated into impressive openings.



After the massive success of HanuMan, young actor Tejja Sajja dons the superhero avatar once again in this fantasy adventure that revolves around the nine scriptures of Emperor Ashoka. The film is loaded with mystical elements, and while some of the visual effects were stunning, a few portions fell short in quality. “Despite minor VFX lapses, the hero’s superhuman feats were well-received by Telugu audiences,” the source observed.



The introduction of Manchu Manoj as the antagonist has also drawn attention. His witchcraft powers and the menacing black sword left a strong impression on the audience. Made on a budget of around ₹70 crore, Mirai still has a long journey ahead at the box office.

