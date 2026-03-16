Mini Theatres Will Be a New Revolution, Says Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao

Veteran producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao has urged the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to permit mini theatres with smaller seating capacity, saying they could help revive struggling small-budget films.



Speaking at a Meet the Press programme, Srinivasa Rao said the idea of mini theatres had been under discussion for a long time and could become a viable alternative for smaller films. “Mini theatres with ticket prices ranging from ₹50 to ₹200 would be perfect for small-budget films. With large theatres largely controlled by theatre lobbies, we urge both state governments to grant licences for mini theatres and safeguard the interests of small filmmakers who are going from bad to worse,” he said.



According to him, the proposal is to establish neighbourhood theatres that are easily accessible to audiences across both states, each with a seating capacity of around 100. “These theatres could be located near district bus stands, gated communities, and other public places, helping increase revenue and accessibility for viewers,” he added.



Srinivasa Rao also emphasised that the theatrical experience remains irreplaceable despite the rise of OTT platforms. “Heroes who win applause in theatres enjoy a longer run in the industry. Nothing can replace theatre collections and the big-screen experience. OTT is no match for theatre revenues, which are still on the upswing for several films. A good run in theatres is always satisfying for stars and filmmakers,” he noted.



The veteran producer also expressed concern over the high charges levied by digital cinema service providers such as Qube and UFO for downloading films in theatres. “Qube and UFO are charging around ₹12,000, whereas in neighbouring states it is only ₹3,000 to ₹4,000. This is adding to the woes of small producers,” he said. He added that he was surprised the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce had not held even a single meeting to address the issue and urged the state governments to intervene and regulate what he termed “exorbitant charges.”



He also criticised the practice of some producers holding dual memberships in the Telugu Film Producers Council and the Producers Guild. “This is unfair, and the guild has become a money-earning exercise for a few producers. I request the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana not to meet guild members or pose for photos with them since they do not represent hundreds of producers in the industry,” he said.



Speaking about why he has slowed down film production, Srinivasa Rao recalled working with legendary actors such as ANR, Krishnam Raju, and Sobhan Babu. “They were disciplined and honest. I have cut down production because I do not see the same honesty or commitment in present-day stars. I do not want to become Mr. Money Bags. I sleep peacefully at night, but I can say that producers making big-budget films today are not truly happy or peaceful,” he concluded.

