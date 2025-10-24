'Mind-blowing' Kantara Chapter 1 Leaves Allu Arjun In a 'trance'

Allu Arjun has given a wow review to the latest blockbuster, Kantara Chapter 1, calling it a "mind-blowing film". Having watched the movie, the Pushpa actor is convinced that the film had him entranced throughout.



Sharing his love and admiration for the team behind the movie, Allu Arjun wrote, "Kudos to Rishab Shetty garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft. Aesthetic performances by Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah, and others. Brilliant work by the technicians…especially the music by Ajanessh Loknath, cinematography by Aravind S Kashyap, art direction by Dharani Gange, and stunts by Arjun Raj. Big congratulations to producer Vijay Kiragandur and the entire Hombale Films team. Honestly, words fall short to describe the experience."

The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2025. The first part, released in 2022, was distributed by Geetha Arts (Bunny's home banner, owned by his father, Allu Aravind) in Telugu.

