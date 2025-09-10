Mimi Chakraborty becomes first Bengali actress to shoot in a bikini

Bengali cinema has long been celebrated for its rich artistic legacy, but often held back by conservative storytelling tropes. The powerhouse duo of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, however, is rewriting the rulebook, fearlessly breaking stereotypes and pushing boundaries with every project they take on.

Their latest film, Raktabeej 2, exemplifies this bold vision not only with its gripping narrative but also through its daring and contemporary presentation.

The recently released song ‘Choker Neele’ from Raktabeej 2 has already created waves for its fresh vibe and edgy aesthetics. What is making headlines beyond the music is Mimi Chakraborty’s bold performance as the first Bengali actress to shoot in a bikini for a film which is to be released on theatres this Durga Puja.

This courageous move has drawn comparisons to mainstream Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani, who have often been applauded for choosing strong, unconventional roles in her films. Mimi’s choice marks a significant shift in Bengali cinema, where such expressions of freedom were rarely seen before.

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "Cinema is a reflection of society’s evolution. At Windows Productions, we believe in telling stories that are bold, meaningful, and relevant. Mimi’s fearless performance in Raktabeej 2 is a step towards breaking outdated taboos, empowering modern narratives while staying true to cinematic quality and commercial sensibility."

Windows Productions has always focused on subjects that balance rich, meaningful content with commercial appeal. Their earlier film Bohurupi became a shining example of this approach, not only achieving record-breaking box office success but also earning widespread critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and fresh take on folklore whereas Aamar Boss portrayed the soul-stirring nuances of motherhood.

In a film industry that often plays it safe, Nandita and Shiboprosad continue to carve their own path, championing films that reflect contemporary society, challenge outdated norms, and engage audiences both emotionally and intellectually.

With Raktabeej 2, they’re once again proving that bold content backed by strong narratives doesn’t just entertain, but also evolves the industry itself. The film is set to release this Durga Puja.