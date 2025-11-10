Mid-Week Eviction: Will Farhana Bhatt or Mridul Be Eliminated From BB19?

The elimination of the popular contestant Abhishek Bajaj from Bigg Boss 19 has shocked fans and viewers. The Bigg Boss makers are reportedly eliminating strong contestants to keep the show interesting for the viewers.

Fans of Bigg Boss are trolling the makers for eliminating popular contestants like Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj. The fans of the ousted contestants are urging the makers to bring them back into the show and are calling the organizers' efforts to produce an unbiased show into question.



Murmurs are doing the rounds that the BB19 makers are planning another elimination. Yes, it is going to be a mid-week elimination. It is going to be a different one because the contestants will eliminate a housemate in the Assembly Room through a vote-out, without any prior nominations.



Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Amaal Mallik are still competing to clinch the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.



It is being said that Farhana Bhatt or Mridul Tiwari will be the next contestant eliminated from the BB19 show.

