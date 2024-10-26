Mid-Week eviction: Muskan Bamne exits Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 brought an unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announced a surprise eviction, asking housemates to vote on who had contributed the least to the show. Avinash Mishra, Arfeen Khan, Sara Khan, Tajinder Singh Bagga, and Muskan Bamne were ranked in the bottom three. In a close vote, Muskan received the majority of "get out" stickers, leading to her exit from the show. Gracefully departing, Muskan said, “Main jaisi thi waisi hi hu…maine poora try kiya,” (I remained as I was…I tried my best). Following her exit, Sara and Tajinder were assigned jail time and additional responsibilities, including overseeing the house's food ration.





Muskan’s BB18 journey and background

In a recent interview, Muskan reflected on her Bigg Boss journey, sharing that she enjoyed the experience despite her introverted nature. She spoke about challenges like overthinking and the pressure to contribute more to the show. Muskan also formed strong bonds, naming Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra as supportive figures. Known for her role as Paakhi in Anupamaa, Muskan has also worked in the film Haseena Parkar and is a skilled dancer.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. This season features prominent names, including Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, and others.

Latest Episode: Sacrifices, eviction, and emotional farewells

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestants faced a challenging task requiring them to part with personal belongings in exchange for essential food supplies. Some contestants made significant sacrifices: Nyrra Bannerje gave up her father’s ring, while Sara Khan sacrificed a cherished photo of her child by tossing it into the fire pit. However, some housemates held onto their items, leading to a heated clash between Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan.





Popular social media influencer Hema Sharma, known as Viral Bhabhi, was evicted on October 20. Other contestants nominated for elimination included Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Raaj, and Shilpa Shirodkar.







