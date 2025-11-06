Michael Trailer Unveils Epic First Look at Life, Music, and Legacy of King of Pop

The wait is finally over - Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) has unveiled the official trailer of Michael - the most anticipated biographical drama of the year, releasing April 2026 . After months of global anticipation, audiences can now witness the life, music, and legacy of the original King of Pop, Michael Jackson, like never before, on the grandest cinematic scale.

“I know you have been waiting a long time for this,” declares the film’s opening note - setting the stage for an unforgettable journey through the rhythm, passion, and artistry that defined generations. “The tracks are made, the songs are ready, let’s take it from the top,” the voice continues, as the trailer dives into the world of the King of Pop, tracing his meteoric rise, creative brilliance, and enduring influence. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan , Michael stars Jaafar Jackson , Michael’s own nephew, in a stunning and emotionally charged portrayal of the global icon who changed the face of music and dance. The film also features Miles Teller, Larenz Tate , and Laura Harrier in pivotal roles.



