MGR Was in a Different League and Stature, Says Tamil Producer Keyaar

Veteran Tamil producer and director Keyaar dismissed the comparisons between yesteryear Tamil superstar M. G. Ramachandran and Telugu actor Kantha Rao.



“MGR was comparable to NTR in Telugu cinema and Dilip Kumar in Bollywood. He was in a completely different league, and I think Kantha Rao was in no way in that league,” said Keyaar, urging Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad to check his facts before making unnecessary comments.



“MGR was treated like a demi-god by his fans all over the world. He was elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu three times and enjoyed unmatched popularity as both a superstar and a politician,” he added.



Probably, he had a reason to praise Kantha Rao, “I have never read anything remotely suggesting that MGR was threatened by the rise of Kantha Rao. I think it is purely his figment of imagination, or perhaps he was praising Kantha Rao while receiving the award,” he said.



While narrating the greatness of former Telugu star Kantha Rao, known for his mythology and folklore dramas, Rajendra Prasad made a controversial statement.



“Looking at the way Kantha Rao’s folklore and mythology films were performing at the box office and the craze he had amassed, even MGR used to wet his pants,” Rajendra Prasad said while receiving the Kala Prapoorna Kantha Rao National Award 2025 yesterday, drawing criticism on social media.



“These days celebrities are going overboard and making bold statements just to go viral. This is probably another such comment that might fetch him attention but no respect,” Keeyar concluded.