Mercy Wins Hearts from Cannes to Chicago

Mercy, a heartfelt drama starring Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Aparna Ghoshal, Niharica Raizada and Kunal Bhan, continues to touch audiences across the globe with its moving portrayal of love, grief and acceptance.

Following its emotional reception at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where viewers responded with overwhelming warmth, the film is headed to Barcelona for the Love and Hope International Film Festival, where it has been nominated for Best Film and Best Actor (Raj Vasudeva). Its journey will then continue to the London Independent Film Festival.

The debut feature of director Mitul Patel, Mercy explores the painful yet universal experience of letting go of a loved one, presenting it not as a story of death but as a meditation on memory, resilience and the human spirit. Adil Hussain, who plays Father Joel, described the film as “a journey into fragile moments where love and despair redefine fate.”

Lead actor-producer Raj Vasudeva said, “I feel truly overwhelmed by the love audiences have given us. To see people connect so deeply with Shekhar’s journey is humbling. Every tear, every word of encouragement strengthens our conviction to tell stories that matter.”

Produced under the Everclear Films banner by Vasudeva and Anuradha Sachdev, Mercy follows their acclaimed short Forbidden, which addressed honour killings and screened at over 30 international festivals. Earlier showcased at Cannes, the UK Asian Film Festival, Stuttgart and Melbourne, Mercy is steadily building momentum toward a worldwide release.