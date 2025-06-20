Mehreen Pirzada Soaks In Iconic Luxury In Croatia

Mehreen Pirzada enjoyed being at Esplanade Zagreb Hotel, a historic luxury hotel in Zagreb, Croatia. The century-old hotel, she says, offered her an "unforgettable experience". The actress stayed in a luxury suite. "Every detail - from the service to the ambiance - was flawless. I absolutely loved the whole experience," she says.



The actress, who appeared alongside Nani in Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Ravi Teja in Raja The Great, has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies and a Punjabi film.











