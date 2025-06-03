Mehreen Pirzada Aces A Casual, Chic Ensemble

Mehreen Pirzada, seen in Telugu-language box-office hits like Mahanubhavudu and F2, stuns in a bold red co-ord set. The casual yet chic ensemble, featuring a crop top, matching pants, and a loose cardigan, is perfectly suited for a breezy day out.



The actress, who appeared alongside Nani in Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Ravi Teja in Raja The Great, has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies and a Punjabi film.











