Mehendi Moments: Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda's Pre-Wedding Bliss in Pics

The recent wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda captured hearts nationwide, with their mehendi ceremony standing out as a personal celebration of love, tradition, and artistry. Held in the picturesque city of Udaipur on February 25, 2026, the intimate event blended spiritual symbolism with festive elegance.



Rashmika's mehendi designs were particularly mesmerizing. Her palms featured sacred motifs like the Om symbol, Trishul, moon, lotus, and intricate floral patterns extending to her fingers. These meaningful henna strokes complemented her colorful lehenga. The floral canopies were lovely!



Vijay matched her energy, sharing tender moments that highlighted their chemistry. The ceremony's dreamy ambiance was filled with mogra garlands, colorful blooms, and warm family vibes.









The event's splendor owed much to top collaborators: Shree Jewellers (@shreejewellersofficial) as the official jewellery partner, adding sparkle to Rashmika's look; House On the Clouds (@thehouseontheclouds) as official photographers, delivering stunning, ethereal frames; and RVR Eventz & Design (@rvreventzdesign) for impeccable decor, design, and planning that transformed the venue into a romantic haven.







