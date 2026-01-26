Megastar Chiranjeevi to Play Special Role in Prabhas’ Spirit?

Prabhas’ much-anticipated film, Spirit, is shaping up to be even bigger than expected. This project marks the first-ever collaboration between the Rebel Star Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.



The latest buzz suggests that Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to play the role of Prabhas’ father in the film. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi will appear in the second half for a pivotal 15-minute sequence. While the veracity of these rumors remains unconfirmed, the prospect of seeing both titans on screen is a massive draw for both Prabhas and Mega fans. Previously, this gossip was almost denied. However, a fresh rumor has now gone in the town.



Earlier, on the occasion of New Year, the makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Showing Prabhas with his back to the camera, the poster received a thumping response from all quarters.



Spirit is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Aiming for a massive international reach, the makers plan to release the film on March 5, 2027, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

