Megastar Chiranjeevi Hails Team India’s Asia Cup Triumph

Megastar Chiranjeevi joined the nation in celebrating India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, praising the team’s “fighting spirit, excellence, and composure.”

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi wrote:



“What a magnificent victory over Pakistan in the #AsiaCupFinal. #TeamIndia showed fighting spirit, excellence & composure! Kudos to @TilakV9 for his splendid innings. Proud moment for every Indian! Jai Hind. #INDvsPAK”

This victory marked India’s ninth consecutive win over Pakistan in T20 cricket, igniting widespread celebrations across the country.

Film stars from across India also extended their wishes. Malayalam legends Mammootty and Mohanlal penned heartfelt messages. Mohanlal said, “A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with sheer brilliance! The Men in Blue dazzled with relentless spirit. Congrats, Team India!” while Mammootty lauded, “Team India didn’t just win the Asia Cup, they owned it. Champions without a single defeat. Absolutely magnificent! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupFinal”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize money of ₹21 crore for the team and support staff, commending their unbeaten run in the tournament.

