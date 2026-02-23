Megastar Chiranjeevi Felicitated By Tollywood Bigwigs

Megastar Chiranjeevi has ruled Tollywood for over four decades and once again reaffirmed his unmatched stardom with the blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by successful filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.



After an impressive theatrical run, the film continues to dominate OTT platforms, achieving record-breaking milestones. To mark this grand success, a prestigious felicitation ceremony was recently hosted at the residence of Shri K. V. Rao, bringing together eminent personalities from the film industry and public life to honour the Megastar.



The celebration featured legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao, veteran filmmaker B. Gopal, and renowned producer Ashwini Dutt. Also attending the event were MP Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Speaker RRR, and prominent contemporary directors, including Anil Ravipudi, Bobby Kolli, and Buchi Babu Sana. Producers Sushmita Konidela, Sahu Garapati, and Bandla Ganesh, along with Dr. Gurava Reddy and Chamundeswaranath, extended their warm wishes.



The dignitaries felicitated Chiranjeevi and applauded the film’s engaging storytelling and its phenomenal reception across regions. The evening was marked by admiration and mutual respect, celebrating a legend who continues to set new benchmarks even after four decades.



The ongoing celebrations once again prove that the success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is not merely a commercial achievement, but a tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s enduring legacy and his unparalleled influence on Indian cinema.

