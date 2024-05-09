Megastar Chiranjeevi attends Dinner for Padma Vibhushan Recipients in Delhi

Union Home Minister hosted a prestigious dinner in honor of the Padma Vibhushan recipients, and Megastar Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his family, graced the occasion with their presence. This intimate gathering celebrated the achievements of India's finest talents, and Chiranjeevi's inclusion in this esteemed group is a testament to his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela, attended the dinner.The Megastar's legacy spans over four decades, and his dedication to his craft has inspired generations of artists and fans alike. This recognition is a fitting tribute to his tireless efforts in promoting Indian cinema globally.The Padma Vibhushan is India's second-highest civilian honor, and Chiranjeevi's receipt of this award is a milestone moment in his illustrious career. As a pioneer in the Telugu film industry, Chiru has consistently pushed boundaries and elevated the art form, earning him the title of 'Megastar.'The dinner hosted by the Union Home Minister was a wonderful opportunity for Chiranjeevi and his family to connect with fellow awardees and dignitaries, sharing stories and experiences that will be cherished forever. This celebration not only acknowledged Chiranjeevi's achievements but also served as a reminder of the impact he has had on Indian cinema and the hearts of millions.