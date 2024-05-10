Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan and Campaigning for Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi was recently honored with India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, for his valuable contribution to the world of cinema. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious award to the famous actor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the Civilian Decorations Ceremony. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the ceremony.



After receiving the award, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to express his gratitude, thanking everyone who supported him throughout his journey. He wrote, “Thanks to all the art lovers and those who supported me in the field of art. Congratulations to all those who have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award by the Central Government, and thank you to those who congratulated me on this occasion,” when translated to English.



Upon his return to Hyderabad from Delhi, Chiranjeevi interacted with the media and shared his feelings about receiving India's second-highest civilian award and his role in campaigning for his brother Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena Chief, who is contesting in the elections in Andhra Pradesh.



Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude towards his directors, producers, and technicians, acknowledging their contributions to his success. He also spoke about his support for his brother Pawan Kalyan, stating, "I want my younger brother Pawan Kalyan to win in Pithapuram. My support will always be for Pawan Kalyan. Currently, I am not affiliated with any party."



Furthermore, Chiranjeevi expressed his respect and admiration for Sr. NTR, stating, "I will be happy if Sr. NTR gets the Bharat Ratna, and I hope it happens soon with the government's support."



During the award ceremony, Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, and daughter Sushmitha. Following the ceremony, Ram Charan took to Instagram to congratulate his father, posting a family picture and captioning it, “Congratulations Dad. So proud of you.” He also shared a video of Chiranjeevi receiving the award from the President.



Chiranjeevi's name was included in the exclusive list of Padma awardees for 2024, released by the Indian Government on January 25. His fans, friends, and well-known film stars congratulated him on this achievement.



Chiranjeevi is one of the most renowned actors in Indian cinema, having worked in over 150 films in languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Some of his notable films include "Indra," "Tagore," "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy," and "Shankar Dada MBBS." He was last seen in "Bholaa Shankar," released in 2023, and has upcoming projects like Vishwambhara.

